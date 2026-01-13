More than 105,000 Canadians left the country to get medical treatment in 2025

According to a report published by the Fraser Institute, 105,529 Canadians received non-emergency medical treatment outside of the country last year — with one province leading the charge.In the report released Tuesday, Canadians often seek medical treatment abroad for several reasons — other than simply for a vacation.Reasons include the inability to access healthcare in a timely fashion, the lack of available resources, or because some procedures or equipment are not provided in their home jurisdiction, like lack of advanced facilities or state-of-the-art technology.The report states Alberta's physicians reported the highest proportion of patients who received treatment from abroad, at 3%..BC is in a close second with physicians reporting 2.9% of patients received medical care outside of the country.Newfoundland and Labrador reported only 0.8% of their patients went abroad for some form of medical treatment.According to the numbers, the estimated amount of people undergoing treatment outside Canada in 2025 in Ontario was the highest, with 51,538 people leaving to receive treatment abroad.Second highest was BC, at 25,698 people..The report concludes the number of Canadians receiving medical care abroad is not insignificant. "That a considerable number of Canadians travelled abroad and paid to escape the well-known failings of the Canadian health-care system speaks volumes about how well the system is working for them," stated the report.