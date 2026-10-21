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More than 1.5 million Crime Stoppers tips leaked in hack

Tipsters face retaliation risks after personal details from decades of “anonymous” reports were exposed.
The Canadian portion of the data showed that about half of the 1.5 million tips contained personally identifiable information
The Canadian portion of the data showed that about half of the 1.5 million tips contained personally identifiable informationIllustration
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