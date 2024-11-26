More than $156B in Alberta exports to US face 25% tariffs

President-elect Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on Canadian goods to the United States will have a costly impact on Alberta’s economy. Trump on Monday announced he would make an executive order to impose the tariff on both Canada and Mexico in an effort to curb America’s open borders and keep illegal drugs and illegal immigrants from entering the country."On January 20th, as one of my many first executive orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous open borders," wrote Trump on social media. .UPDATED: Trump to impose 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico, citing efforts to block illegal drug trade.He said the tariffs will be in place for as long as it takes America’s northern and southern neighbours to reign in their crime and drug problems. The US is Alberta’s top trading partner, making up 89% of all exports in 2023 — worth a total of $156.3 billion, according to the Government of Alberta website. The vast majority of those figures represent petroleum, with $113.4 billion, or 73% of Alberta’s exports to the US being crude oil.According to Statistics Canada, Canada in 2023 exported $768.2 billion to the US, with more goods going across the southern border than to all other countries combined. Canada’s second largest trading partner is China, making up 4% of Canadian exports, or $30.5 billion..UPDATED: Poilievre demands emergency House debate on Trump’s 25% tariffs .Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in response acknowledged Trump’s administration “has valid concerns related to illegal activities at our shared border.”She specifically noted that Alberta’s energy exports to the US “are delivered through secure and safe pipelines which do not in any way contribute to these illegal activities at the border.”After Trump won the election earlier this month, Smith said she looks forward to working directly with the incoming president, citing Alberta’s massive oil export economy to the US. Smith, as well as Ontario Premier Doug Ford, have urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call a first ministers meeting to brainstorm responses to Trump's proposed tariffs. “The success of our trade relationship with the U.S. directly impacts families and communities across our country. Ottawa needs to step up and prioritize this partnership,” wrote Smith on social media, reposting a letter calling for a first ministers meeting Ford wrote to the prime minister on behalf of premiers.“Canada’s premiers are united: the federal government must take the new US administration seriously,” wrote Smith. “This is about more than politics—it’s about protecting the jobs, livelihoods, and prosperity of countless Canadians.”.WATCH: Poilievre tells Trudeau his carbon tariffs imposed on Canadians helps Trump.Trudeau told reporters Tuesday morning he spoke with Trump on the phone the night before and had a “good conversation.” He did not say whether he would retaliate, or if he had a solution to the 25% tariff slap. Tory leader Pierre Poilievre on Tuesday morning told a press conference there’s a litany of areas Trudeau needs to step up to improve Canada, including axing the carbon tax, LNG cap and increased taxes on income and wealth, ending illegal drug use and improving border security and military.