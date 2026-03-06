News

More than 200 Ontarians received same- or next-day MAiD in 2023

In 2023, more than 200 people in Ontario alone died from Canada's medical assistance in dying program (MAiD) within a 24- to 48-hour period.
MAiD patient
MAiD patientChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Healthcare
Maid
MAiD death review committee
Canada MAID
healthcare Canada
Healthcare Alberta
Ontario MAiD Death Review Committee
Onatrio MAiD
Canada MAiD cases
MAiD case
MAiD cases in Ontario
200 people received same day MAiD
24 to 48 hour MAiD approval
same day MAiD approval

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news