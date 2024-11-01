More than 25 Canadian cities reclaim Christianity, name December Christian Heritage Month

More than 25 Canadian cities so far have signed a proclamation declaring the entire month of December as Christian Heritage Month, calling for provinces to do the same. Municipalities include Okotoks and Red Deer in Alberta, Prince George and Whistler in BC, Regina and Saskatoon in Saskatchewan, and more than 15 Ontario cities and regions, such as Ajax, Durham, Niagara Falls, Ottawa, Sudbury and Mississauga. . The cities at a municipal level have moved to enshrine the proclamation in legislation, though the federal and provincial governments have lagged in putting it in writing. A Mississauga city council motion to designate December as Christian Heritage Month has been approved — and councillors further called on the province of Ontario to do the same. The motion affirms Christianity as a widely observed religion in Mississauga, and residents whether they are believers or not, have long celebrated Christmas tradition as part of Canadian culture. .Councillor Brad Butt put forward the motion on October 30, and it was seconded by Councillor John Kovac. “The City of Mississauga is one of the most diverse and multicultural cities in Canada, where people of all cultures, ethnicities, backgrounds, and faiths are welcomed, recognized, and celebrated,” reads the motion. “Christianity is among the diverse faiths followed by Mississauga residents and one of the most followed religions in Canada and Mississauga. Christians have made valuable contributions to the cultural, social, religious, and humanitarian fabric of our city and have played an important role in shaping our diverse community.”Councillors further point out the “month of December is marked by significant events and celebrations in the Christian calendar, commencing with the observance of Advent and culminating in the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, which is also known as Christmas.” .“Christian organizations and places of worship in Mississauga offer religious services, unique events, and initiatives that highlight a strong Christian heritage during the month of December,” and it’s “also widely associated with the tradition of gift giving and the gathering of family, friends, and people of all faiths, during the Christmas season,” wrote councillors. “Recognizing the month of December, which is a significant month in the Christian calendar, as Christian Heritage Month provides an opportunity for all residents to celebrate the history, traditions, and teachings of the Christian faith, promoting understanding and appreciation of the diverse religious and cultural heritage of our city.Christian Heritage Month “also provides an opportunity to honour the contributions of Christians to our City's past, present, and future, while promoting inclusivity, unity, and respect for all residents.”“The Council of the City of Mississauga call upon the Government of Ontario to recognize the month of December as ‘Christian Heritage Month.’”.The resolution was sent to Premier Doug Ford, as well as all Mississauga MPPs.The federal Conservative party on November 22, 2021 put forward bill C-369, An Act respecting Christian Heritage Month. The legislation however hasn't made it past the first reading in the House of Commons, which was completed December 2, 2023.