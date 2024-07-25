News

More than $753M spent so far on cash grants for Ukraine refugees

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has committed significant Canadian support to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has committed significant Canadian support to UkraineCourtesy Prime Minister Trudeau /Twitter ("X")
Loading content, please wait...
Department Of Immigration
Blacklock’s Reporter
cost taxpayers
Ukrainian war refugees
Cash grants

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news