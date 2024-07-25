More than $753M spent so far on cash grants for Ukraine refugees

Cash grants to Ukrainian war refugees have cost taxpayers more than $753 million to date, with the number expected to surpass $1 billion, records show. The Department of Immigration earlier acknowledged a “perception of unfairness regarding the treatment of the Ukrainian population,” per Blacklock’s Reporter. “As of April 1, 281,052 people have been approved for payment under the Canada-Ukraine Transitional Assistance Initiative for a total anticipated payout of $753,444,000,” said an April 4 briefing note. The program paid Ukrainian refugees landing in Canada $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per minor child.The department said the total cost of all federal aid was “over $1 billion” but did not elaborate. War refugees were offered free flights to Canada, 14 nights’ free accommodation, “language training,” “orientation to life in Canada such as help with enrolling children in school,” free work permits, free study permits and “services targeted to the needs of women, seniors, youth and LGBTQ persons,” said the brief.More than one million Ukrainians applied for free settlement in Canada. Over 990,000 applications were approved. Applicants have until July 31 to arrive here in person to claim benefits.“The Canada-Ukraine Authorization For Emergency Travel was an unprecedented immigration response which represented the fastest, safest and most efficient way for Ukrainians and their family members to come to Canada,” said the note. “There was no limit to the number of individuals who could apply.”The latest figures follow an internal report that acknowledged complaints over preferential treatment for Ukrainian war refugees compared to other deserving communities like Afghan War allies.“There is a perception of unfairness regarding the treatment of the Ukrainian population compared to other global humanitarian situations,” said the federal report. It acknowledged criticism that Ukrainian aid was “a privileged initiative” compared to treatment of Afghan refugees. “When discussing the nuances around inequitable treatment, comparisons were often made to other global populations in need of humanitarian assistance,” said the evaluation. “Interviewees felt there was an inequitable response in comparison with the Afghan movement which was also a priority for the Department of Immigration at the time.”Analysts in the report noted many Ukrainians were also exempt from mandatory fingerprinting and other security checks. “Due to the high demand for Canada-Ukraine Authorization For Emergency Travel there was an overwhelming demand for biometrics appointments,” said the report.“Canada’s overseas service delivery network was unable to keep up.”The department waived mandatory checks on children under 17, adults over 61 or any Ukrainian who had successfully applied for a Canadian visitor visa in the past ten years.The department also exempted all Ukrainians from stating when they would leave Canada. “This may set precedents for future crisis responses,” said the report.