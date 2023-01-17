CRB payment

Canadians who received an advance $2,000 CERB cheque will have to repay it.

More than a million college and university students cashed pandemic relief cheques, Statistics Canada said yesterday. According to Blacklock's Reporter, the new figures did not include benefits paid to almost 318,000 high schoolers.

“Almost two thirds of postsecondary students, 65%, received emergency benefits,” said a StatsCan report. Analysts said of 1,539,300 students on campus from the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 a total 1,006,300 received benefits.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

Of course they did. And now they owe you and I who worked to pay our taxes.

Report Add Reply

