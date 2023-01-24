Fewer than half of Canadians have a high degree of trust that federal institutions tell the truth, say Privy Council researchers. A majority put more faith in family, friends and social media than government agencies, according to a report.
“Who believes and spreads misinformation in the first place and why?” said a Privy Council Office report Misinformation And Disinformation. “Do our interventions work similarly for different sub-groups of people?”
“Relying solely on traditional top-down approaches that aim to regulate content are insufficient at limiting the immediate dangers of misinformation,” wrote researchers. “Innovative policy-making tools such as behavioural science can help provide immediate and long term solutions to misinformation.”
According to Blacklock's Reporter, a minority of Canadians surveyed, 42%, were “institution trusting” and had “high trust in institutional and authoritative sources of information” such as federal departments. “On average institution-trusting respondents are significantly older, more educated and have higher income,” wrote researchers.
A total of 35% were defined as “high social media trusting” meaning they had more faith “in social media, family and friends” than government announcements. A third group, 23%, was rated “non-trusting” and skeptical of public institutions. “They exhibit relatively high conspiratorial thinking,” said Misinformation.
The findings were based on questionnaires with 1,872 Canadians. The research was conducted by Impact Canada, a Privy Council think tank led by Rodney Ghali, assistant secretary to cabinet.
“Exposure to false or misleading statements can cast doubt on official and factual information and can erode the integrity and credibility of democratic institutions and their ability to enhance public welfare through policy measures,” wrote researchers.
Cabinet since 2019 has proposed regulation of legal internet content to prohibit words and imagery deemed false or harmful. No censor bill has been passed yet.
The Department of Canadian Heritage in a July 29, 2021 Technical Paper and Discussion Guide said censorship should be broad-based to “prioritize a safe, open and inclusive internet where Canadians feel they can express themselves without being victimized or targeted.”
Then-Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault (Laurier–Sainte-Marie, QC) in a March 31, 2019 podcast said hurtful comments targeting government institutions or public office holders should be regulated. “I have seen firsthand alongside other Canadians the damaging effects harmful content has on our families, our values and our institutions,” he said.
“I think everybody in this country, and especially elected officials, have I think a responsibility, a duty to ensure that we protect our institutions and that the last thing we should try to do is to somehow diminish them just in the hope we can score points,” Guilbeault said in Jan. 29, 2019 testimony at the Commons heritage committee.
“I think there are other ways we can score political points. Of course, we’re political adversaries, I understand that, but certainly not at the expense of our institutions.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(4) comments
Every time I go shopping I know who trusts the media and the government by the masks they wear.
Quote: "“On average institution-trusting respondents are significantly older, more educated and have higher income,” wrote researchers."
So, when you're older and wiser, are highly educated and are a high income earner you trust the government more than the avg. Jane and Joe do? This is exactly the kind of BS statement one can expect from this government.
When the Prime Minister is a compulsive liar that emboldens his ministers and MP's to also lie. This habit of lying then flows down to the public service in the institutions. Why are they surprised that most people do not believe or trust them? This habit of lying is also common with all parties and all levels of government, the federal Liberals are the gold standard for misinformation and disinformation.
Approximately 70 years ago George Orwell wrote about a "Ministry of Truth". We are now in that dystopian future.
Imagine the hubris and arrogance of these bureaucrats. They want to put out the narrative that they are infallible and are their pronouncements and narrative are to be taken as truth. As well as from their official paid off legacy mainstream media. Anything from independent non-government funded independent media, investigative reporters and researchers that does not follow their narrative and even exposes their corruption and lies is to be labelled "misinformation".
That we have come to a place where they can talk so boldly about their desire for censorship and totalitarianism shows how dangerous the situation has become. They must be resisted not only our sake but for future generations as well.
