F-ck Trudeau flag

Courtesy Niagara This Week

 By Dave Naylor

Fewer than half of Canadians have a high degree of trust that federal institutions tell the truth, say Privy Council researchers. A majority put more faith in family, friends and social media than government agencies, according to a report.

“Who believes and spreads misinformation in the first place and why?” said a Privy Council Office report Misinformation And Disinformation. “Do our interventions work similarly for different sub-groups of people?”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(4) comments

fpenner
fpenner

Every time I go shopping I know who trusts the media and the government by the masks they wear.

john.lankers
john.lankers

Quote: "“On average institution-trusting respondents are significantly older, more educated and have higher income,” wrote researchers."

So, when you're older and wiser, are highly educated and are a high income earner you trust the government more than the avg. Jane and Joe do? This is exactly the kind of BS statement one can expect from this government.

nakai95
nakai95

When the Prime Minister is a compulsive liar that emboldens his ministers and MP's to also lie. This habit of lying then flows down to the public service in the institutions. Why are they surprised that most people do not believe or trust them? This habit of lying is also common with all parties and all levels of government, the federal Liberals are the gold standard for misinformation and disinformation.

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

Approximately 70 years ago George Orwell wrote about a "Ministry of Truth". We are now in that dystopian future.

Imagine the hubris and arrogance of these bureaucrats. They want to put out the narrative that they are infallible and are their pronouncements and narrative are to be taken as truth. As well as from their official paid off legacy mainstream media. Anything from independent non-government funded independent media, investigative reporters and researchers that does not follow their narrative and even exposes their corruption and lies is to be labelled "misinformation".

That we have come to a place where they can talk so boldly about their desire for censorship and totalitarianism shows how dangerous the situation has become. They must be resisted not only our sake but for future generations as well.

