Mortgage default fears ease as 2.7 million Canadians face renewals by 2027

Canada’s top banking regulator says the worst fears surrounding mortgage defaults have eased, despite 2.7 million mortgages coming up for renewal by the end of 2027 and more than one million homeowners potentially facing substantial payment increases.Blacklock's Reporter says an internal June 4 memo from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) says mortgage delinquency rates remain historically low, even as households contend with higher borrowing costs.“While there has recently been a slight uptick in 90-days-and-over delinquencies, we are still talking about a very small proportion of mortgages, approximately 0.3% on a count basis as of March which is very far from the peak of 0.65% in 1997,” said the memo, Key Messages Document.“The last time that 90-days-and-over delinquencies were at this level was 10 years ago.”The assessment marks a shift from years of warnings by Superintendent Peter Routledge, who repeatedly raised concerns about homeowners facing significant increases in monthly payments when mortgages negotiated during the pandemic-era period of low interest rates came up for renewal.“About 2.7 million mortgages are scheduled to renew by the end of 2027,” said the memo.“This represents 46% of total mortgages as compared to 60% in October 2025.”Of those mortgages, approximately 1.1 million were fixed-rate mortgages or variable-rate mortgages with fixed payments arranged before March 2022, when borrowing costs were substantially lower.Those borrowers, representing 19.5% of all mortgages, are expected to face the largest payment increases when their loans renew.“It is the 1.1 million fixed rate or variable rate mortgages with fixed payments, 19.5% of total mortgages, that were originated in the low mortgage rate period before March 2022 that will likely experience the largest increases,” said the memo.Routledge had previously warned that approximately $246 billion in fixed-payment, variable-rate mortgages could expose homeowners to significant financial pressure..Unlike conventional variable-rate mortgages, where monthly payments fluctuate with interest rates, fixed-payment variable-rate mortgages generally maintain the same monthly payment even when borrowing costs increase.As interest rates rise, a greater share of each payment goes toward interest rather than reducing the mortgage principal.In some cases, borrowers can reach a trigger rate where their entire monthly payment covers interest charges without paying down any principal.“Mortgagors will have to make up the deferred principal pay downs when they renew,” Routledge wrote in OSFI’s 2023 Annual Risk Outlook.“We have observed a deterioration in the credit quality of variable rate, fixed payment mortgages,” he warned.“When interest rates rise the loans reach a trigger rate when the fixed payment only covers the interest but none of the principal.”Routledge also raised concerns during testimony before the Senate banking committee in 2023, warning that large numbers of Canadians had taken out these mortgages when interest rates were exceptionally low.“We are watching very carefully,” he told senators.“What I am concerned about is the build-up in variable rate mortgages with fixed payments,” said Routledge.“During 2021 and 2022 there was a sizable increase in household mortgages underwritten with that product.”He explained that homeowners could be accumulating financial pressure without immediately realizing the consequences because their monthly payments remained unchanged.“The fragility comes in that, it’s not immediate, if you happen to have that mortgage and your payment is say $2,200 a month you’re still paying $2,200 a month,” Routledge testified.“You are not knocking down your principal at this stage but you’re not experiencing payment shock.”.That financial pressure can emerge at renewal, when lenders recalculate mortgage payments based on outstanding principal, prevailing interest rates and the remaining amortization period.The latest internal assessment acknowledges that many homeowners will still face higher payments but suggests the broader Canadian banking system is capable of absorbing the financial strain.“While we recognize many households are facing higher payment requirements, our assessment is these debt service levels remain manageable at the system level and Canada’s financial system is well positioned to navigate this period of elevated but stable debt servicing,” said the memo.The findings suggest the anticipated wave of mortgage renewals is no longer viewed by federal banking regulators as an immediate threat to Canada's financial system, although individual households could still face significant affordability challenges.With 1.1 million mortgages originating during the low-interest-rate period still approaching renewal, the regulator's assessment indicates that higher payments remain a concern, but widespread mortgage defaults are not currently expected.