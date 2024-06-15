Mortgage payment shock: 175,000 households face 50% increase

Canada's Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Peter Routledge, sounded the alarm on the looming interest rate shock that will hit tens of thousands of mortgage borrowers, with some facing a whopping 50% increase in payments. Blacklock's Reporter says this significant financial burden has sparked concerns about the potential impact on housing prices and mortgage defaults.Routledge told the Commons finance committee that approximately 175,000 households with variable rate mortgages at fixed payments will struggle to meet rising interest costs. “Mortgagors who in particular during the pandemic took out variable rate mortgages that had fixed payments, those folks could face mortgage payment increases of around 50%,” Routledge said. “It varies by mortgage and timing but 50% is sort of a good ballpark. That is a very significant shock to monthly finances and one we are very concerned about.”While he downplayed the notion of a "mortgage renewal cliff," he acknowledged the risks associated with higher mortgage costs, particularly for those with higher-risk mortgage products.The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) reported that defaults are low but rising, with mortgage delinquency rates increasing to 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The mortgage market risk has likely more than doubled, according to CMHC analysts.Routledge emphasized that Canadians who took out three to five-year fixed mortgages will face a more manageable increase in mortgage costs, ranging from 15 to 30%. However, he expressed concerns about the financial buffer built up during the pandemic being exhausted, leaving some mortgage holders in precarious financial situations.With mortgages nationwide worth $2.16 trillion, the potential risks and defaults could have significant implications for the housing market. Routledge's warning serves as a wake-up call for homeowners and lenders alike to prepare for the impending interest rate shock.