Most Albertans say public education system is failing as debate grows over charter and independent schools

Nearly two-thirds of Albertans believe the province’s public education system is not “strong and healthy,” but there is little agreement on how to fix it, according to new polling released amid ongoing tensions following last fall’s teachers’ strike.The survey, conducted by the Angus Reid Institute in partnership with Cardus, found 63% of respondents disagree that Alberta’s public school system is in good shape.At the same time, Albertans appear divided over whether expanding options outside the traditional public system is the answer.The province already offers a range of alternatives, including charter schools, independent schools, home education and language or religious programs. More respondents described that diversity as a strength (41%) rather than a weakness (27%).However, when asked whether the provincial government should expand educational opportunities outside the public system, opinion was split. .While 39% support expanding options beyond the public realm, 46% oppose the idea. By contrast, 77% agreed the government should diversify programming within the public system itself.Among parents of school-aged children, public charter schools were more likely to be rated high quality (43%) than low quality (20%). Non-religious independent schools also received a modest positive rating among parents, with a net +11 viewing them as high quality.Still, many parents acknowledged they lack enough information to judge various alternatives. Forty-three percent said they were unsure about the quality of public alternative schools, 37% said the same of public charter schools, 40% were unsure about religious independent schools and 42% about non-religious independent schools.Despite relatively positive impressions of some alternatives, resistance remains strong when it comes to public funding for independent schools. .Sixty-four percent of parents with school-aged children said independent schools should receive less funding (15%) or no funding at all (49%). Sixty-five percent agreed independent schools divert resources that should go to public schools.Yet that opposition softens in specific circumstances. Sixty-six percent of parents said they would support government funding for an independent school if a child with special needs would be better served there.