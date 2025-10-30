Most BC residents fear Cowichan ruling on aboriginal title could harm reconciliation

A recent BC Supreme Court decision recognizing Cowichan Nation land claims has sparked concern among the public, with a majority of residents fearing it could damage reconciliation efforts.The ruling affirms aboriginal title over a portion of Richmond, including privately owned property. Lyackson First Nation chief Shana Thomas called it “a step toward Reconciliation — not a threat to it,” but a new survey from the Angus Institute shows most British Columbians are not convinced.Three-in-five residents said the decision could harm relationships between Indigenous groups and the broader population. Property owners were particularly concerned, with 66% expressing worry, compared with 48% of non-owners. .Political affiliation also shaped opinions: just over half of past BC NDP voters and nearly four-in-five past BC Conservative voters agreed with that assessment.B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma has warned the ruling could have “significant unintended consequences for fee simple private property rights.” The provincial government has appealed the decision, a move supported by 61% of residents. Only 12% said the appeal was wrong, while 27% were unsure.The survey also found 44% of residents believe Premier David Eby’s government is “too focused” on reconciliation. Another 27% said the issue receives the right amount of attention, while 13% said it is not enough, highlighting ongoing debate over how the province should approach Indigenous land rights.