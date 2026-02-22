Most Canadians back cutting governor general’s salary

A new Leger poll shows a majority of Canadians support reducing Governor General Mary Simon’s salary, prompting the Canadian Taxpayers Federation to call on Prime Minister Mark Carney to reverse her latest pay increase.The survey found 59% of Canadians want the governor general’s pay reduced, while 22% said it should remain the same and 5% supported an increase. Among those with a firm opinion, 68% favoured a cut.“The results of the poll are crystal clear: Canadians want the federal government to reduce the governor general’s salary,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. He called the $393,800 annual pay — which includes a $15,800 raise this year — “almost enough to cover a Canadian family’s entire grocery bill for a year” and described the role as “completely ceremonial.”In addition to salary, the governor general can claim up to $130,000 for clothing over a five-year term, collect a pension of about $150,000 per year, and bill up to $200,000 annually after leaving office.Terrazzano said the poll highlights growing public frustration with government spending. “The governor general’s platinum pay and perks should’ve been reined in a long time ago,” he said. “Carney told Canadians to brace for ‘sacrifices’ so he needs to make sure government employees are tightening their belts too.”