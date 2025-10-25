Most Canadians know little about Asia, favour closer trade with Europe and Mexico

Most Canadians admit they know very little about Asian countries, and when asked where Canada should deepen trade ties, the European Union and Mexico top their list, a new survey finds.The Angus Reid Institute, in partnership with the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, released polling showing Canadians have limited knowledge of key Asian economies. A majority say they know little or nothing about Malaysia (90%), Singapore (82%) and South Korea (73%) — countries Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to visit as he seeks new trade partnerships amid ongoing tariff disputes with the United States.Knowledge gaps extend across the region. Sixty percent of Canadians report limited awareness of Japan, 77% of Taiwan, 89% of Indonesia, 80% of Thailand, and 78% of Vietnam..When asked where Canada should focus its trade efforts, 57% of respondents chose the European Union, followed by Mexico at 33%. More Canadians want Canada to continue prioritizing the United States (24%) than to pursue trade with Japan (12%), Southeast Asia (7%), South Korea (4%) or Taiwan (2%).Despite the lack of familiarity, Canadians express broadly positive views toward most Asian countries, with the exception of China. Most favour a friendly approach from Ottawa toward nations in the Asia Pacific region, even if few know much about them.The survey underscores the challenge for Ottawa as it seeks to expand trade in Asia while public sentiment remains anchored toward more familiar partners in Europe and North America.