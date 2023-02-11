Elections Canada

 By Dave Naylor

Most Canadians oppose internet voting, according to Elections Canada research. A Liberal Party proposal for voting by smartphone was rejected by the House affairs committee prior to the 2021 campaign.

“A majority agree voting over the internet should not be an option in federal elections,” said an Elections Canada National Electors Study. Asked, “Should Canadians have the option to vote over the internet?” 52% were opposed. Only 20% said they “strongly agreed.”

eldon628
eldon628

Anyone paying attention over the last few years, know that on line voting, mail in ballots, and electronic counting machines are all a recipe for compromised elections.

ONLY in person voting should be done whether federal , provincial or municipal elections.

