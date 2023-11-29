Most Canadians say Trudeau gov’t should accept Federal Court ruling overturning plastics ban

The Trudeau government intends to appeal a Federal Court decision dismissing its single-use plastics ban.The court ruled that the Liberals “overstepped” in categorizing all "plastic manufactured items" as toxic, leading to the rejection of the ban.New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute reveals that Canadians have limited support for an appeal, mainly because a substantial portion of the population prefers using reusable bags even when single-use ones are an option.While approximately one-quarter of respondents indicate they would support an appeal of the decision, a larger portion of the population believes that the government should instead come up with a different approach to ban single-use plastics rather than pursuing an appeal..About three-in-ten Canadians would choose not to take any additional action and accept the decision.This suggests that the ban may have already influenced the behaviour of Canadians.A significant majority, or three-quarters of respondents, indicate that they prefer using their own reusable bags for groceries, regardless of whether plastic is banned.Additionally, a majority (54%) of those who think the federal government should accept the decision and abandon the idea of implementing a single-use plastics ban also express a preference for using cloth bags.Even though four out of five Canadians initially viewed a single-use plastics ban as a "good idea" in 2020, there is now a considerable portion of the population that believes the ban is effective but would rather see the federal government abandon its legal battle and explore alternative methods for its implementation. Approximately two-in-five (42%) of those who believe that the ban has indeed led to a reduction in plastic waste suggest that the federal government should accept the Federal Court's decision but seek an alternative approach to banning single-use plastics.