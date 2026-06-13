Most Canadians see little benefit from AI at work as concerns over downsides grow

Artificial intelligence may be transforming workplaces across Canada, but many workers say the technology has yet to deliver meaningful improvements to their productivity or the quality of their work, according to new polling data.A survey released by the Angus Reid Institute found nearly half of Canadian workers who have used AI on the job report it has made no difference to their productivity, while more workers expect future AI adoption to have negative consequences than overwhelmingly positive ones.Among Canadians who use AI at work, 49% said the technology has had no impact on their productivity. By comparison, 38% reported AI had improved their productivity.The results suggest enthusiasm surrounding workplace AI may be outpacing the real-world benefits many employees are experiencing.Workers were even less likely to report improvements in the quality of their work. Just 29% said AI enhanced the value of their output, while roughly twice as many said the technology had no meaningful effect.The findings come as Ottawa continues developing policies aimed at expanding Canada's role in the rapidly growing artificial intelligence sector.The survey also found many workplaces remain unprepared for widespread AI adoption.Just 31% of employees who use AI said their employer has a formal policy governing its use. Another 30% said workplace rules are still being developed, while 39% reported their organization has no AI policy at all..Despite concerns about job displacement and workplace disruption, most Canadians do not expect AI to be entirely beneficial or entirely harmful.A majority of workers, 54%, said they expect increased AI adoption to bring both advantages and disadvantages to their workplace.However, pessimists outnumber optimists when asked about the long-term impact. Seventeen per cent said expanded AI use would have a significantly negative effect on their workplace, compared with just 11% who believe the impact will be largely positive.The findings highlight growing uncertainty around how artificial intelligence will reshape the workforce, even as governments and businesses continue to spend heavily on AI technologies and adoption strategies.The Angus Reid Institute conducted the survey as debate continues over how governments, employers and regulators should manage the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence throughout the Canadian economy.