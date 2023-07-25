Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Most Canadians don't have much knowledge about the Navy but have a suspicion that it might be racist, found a study conducted by the department of National Defence.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the study found that over one-third of the people surveyed expressed concern about racism in the Navy, even though they could not provide any specific examples or incidents.
Asked, “To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statement: Systemic racism in the Royal Canadian Navy is something I am concerned about,” 39% agreed, said a report Views of the Royal Canadian Navy. Twelve percent said they “strongly agreed.” Only 21% replied, “I don’t know.”
“One Black participant did describe the Royal Canadian Navy as being as racially diverse as the National Hockey League,” wrote researchers.
“Some participants seemed to feel there are likely the right policies in place to welcome, protect and provide comfort to all members, but there may still be lingering cultural aspects that may not yet be fully living up to the spirit of the policies.”
Six percent of Canadians described the Navy as a “toxic organization” with “low morale” and “in need of reform.”
The reasons for the suspicions were not made clear because people had lower overall knowledge about the Navy or its work, according to Views.
“Familiarity with the Royal Canadian Navy is relatively low,” said the report.
Findings were based on questionnaires with 2,492 people nationwide and 12 focus groups in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montréal and Moncton.
The defence department paid Earnscliffe Strategy Group $128,414 for the research.
“Asked for their understanding of the Navy’s main role or mission,” respondents were “lacking in confidence in their responses,” wrote researchers.
“When focus group participants were asked if all segments of society are proportionately represented in the Navy, views were mixed, and some felt there were limitations to the level of comfort some might feel if they were to enter the Navy.”
“Differences by ethnic or cultural identity and age are more nuanced,” said the report.
“Respondents who are white are more likely than those who identify as another ethnic or visible minority to agree the Navy is a good career choice for visible minorities.”
“Respondents who are another ethnic or visible minority are more likely to say systemic racism in the Navy is something they are concerned about (45%) than those who are white (37%),” said Views.
“The primary objective of this research was to provide the department of National Defence with insights into Canadians’ overall awareness, perceptions and concerns about the Navy,” wrote researchers.
“When focus group participants were asked how familiar they are with the Navy, most indicated they did not really know much and virtually no one went so far as to say they were very familiar.”
The report said the Navy was the least recognized of the three branches of the Canadian Armed Forces.
Asked, “What three words would you use to describe the Royal Canadian Navy?” the largest group, 34% replied “I don’t know.” Others mentioned words like “water” (7%), “patriotic” (3%) and “adventurous” (1%).
As I understand, there are 40,000,000 people in Canada. And the sample was about 2,400 people in 4 provinces representing 0.0062375% of Canadians has concluded the MOST people in Canada think the Cdn Navy is RACIST!!!
I conclude that study found exactly what the authors wanted it to conclude.
Chris Oldcorn, please fo some investigative reporting and find out who funded this ingenious study and why.
Enough of this. We need to stop investigating allegations of racism and get back to making things. Be productive with our lives. Build something rather than tear it down.
Racism is just a manufactured narrative to create division, if we hear it on a daily basis of course people will start believing. Same as climate change narrative is a ploy to distract people from the real issues of our country such as government corruption.
Anti white racism is the biggest problem in the west now
Our Canadian government is not doing a good job, promoting the Navy or CAF. More eligible people should take advantage of a new one year program, with the Navy, to learn about the life style and careers. No strings attached, after the year is over. I know a few young people, who were in the Reserves and worked with the Navy. They gained discipline, skills, which they have applied to their civil life. The CAF should have more presence in high schools, to promote their careers. Unfortunately, back in the 80s, I had an opportunity, which I rejected due to the public sexual harassment cases. Our Govt needs to take the military more seriously, fund them and provide all the required equipment. Not under Trudeau's watch.
Good lord, get ready for a massive DEI cheque for the forces.
We have a navy?
