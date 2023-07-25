Royal Canadian Navy
By Dave Naylor

Most Canadians don't have much knowledge about the Navy but have a suspicion that it might be racist, found a study conducted by the department of National Defence.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the study found that over one-third of the people surveyed expressed concern about racism in the Navy, even though they could not provide any specific examples or incidents.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

As I understand, there are 40,000,000 people in Canada. And the sample was about 2,400 people in 4 provinces representing 0.0062375% of Canadians has concluded the MOST people in Canada think the Cdn Navy is RACIST!!!

I conclude that study found exactly what the authors wanted it to conclude.

Chris Oldcorn, please fo some investigative reporting and find out who funded this ingenious study and why.

Enough of this. We need to stop investigating allegations of racism and get back to making things. Be productive with our lives. Build something rather than tear it down.

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

Racism is just a manufactured narrative to create division, if we hear it on a daily basis of course people will start believing. Same as climate change narrative is a ploy to distract people from the real issues of our country such as government corruption.

jamessm
jamessm

Anti white racism is the biggest problem in the west now

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Our Canadian government is not doing a good job, promoting the Navy or CAF. More eligible people should take advantage of a new one year program, with the Navy, to learn about the life style and careers. No strings attached, after the year is over. I know a few young people, who were in the Reserves and worked with the Navy. They gained discipline, skills, which they have applied to their civil life. The CAF should have more presence in high schools, to promote their careers. Unfortunately, back in the 80s, I had an opportunity, which I rejected due to the public sexual harassment cases. Our Govt needs to take the military more seriously, fund them and provide all the required equipment. Not under Trudeau's watch.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Good lord, get ready for a massive DEI cheque for the forces.

free the west
free the west

We have a navy?

