Most Canadians would never report a tax cheat since it is “none of their business,” according to in-house research by the Canada Revenue Agency. Taxpayers in focus groups said informing on neighbours with tax troubles felt "Communistic," according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“They were concerned about living in a place where people would be ‘snitching’ on each other and didn’t want to feel like they were in a ‘Communist state’ or a place where ‘Big Brother’ is watching,” said an Agency report 2022 Annual Corporate Research Qualitative Component. “Moreover, a few would be concerned with being identified as having reported the situation and having to live with the ‘snitcher’ label.”
When asked for a fuller explanation, focus group participants said it “would be very difficult to be sure,” “even if you were sure it is not your place or business” and that “the Canada Revenue Agency is looking for these cases and the person will eventually be caught anyway.”
“Among both individual taxpayers and small and medium sized enterprises there is great reluctance to report personal or business tax evasion even when certain, for fear of unfairly judging the situation,” wrote researchers. “People generally feel what others are doing is ‘none of their business’ with some of the belief there may be attenuating circumstances that may explain the cheating, especially for low income households.”
The findings were based on 30 focus groups with individual taxpayers, small business managers, bookkeepers, and accountants. The Revenue Agency paid Narrative Research $147,957 for the study.
“The reasons offered by individual taxpayers for not reporting a person they felt was cheating on taxes were quite similar to those offered by small and medium sized enterprises: It is none of their business,” wrote researchers.
The Revenue Agency operates a National Leads Centre that compiles informants’ tips on suspected tax cheats. Prior to the pandemic the centre averaged 30,000 “leads” annually. The number in 2020 doubled to more than 60,000 due mainly to complaints over Canadians who falsely claimed pandemic benefits, according to a 2022 report Management Of Leads.
“Since the introduction of COVID-19 relief measures, the leads program saw a significant increase in the volume of leads and needed to shift operations to handle the high volumes quickly during these unprecedented times,” wrote auditors. “The National Leads Centre operation had to quickly adapt and change to meet these challenges.”
The 60,000 leads included members of the public who contacted the Agency to “report suspected cases of tax and benefit non-compliance” and a small number of “internal leads,” fewer than 800 a year. “Internal leads are submitted by Agency employees who have identified potential non-compliant behaviour through the course of their regular duties,” the report explained.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(6) comments
I also would never report a tax "cheat". But it's because we need to withhold as much money from the government as possible because they are the enemy. These so-called tax "cheats" are heroes in my opinion. Keep up the good work!
Until the current government pays back everything they stole and overspent on, I really don’t care what anyone else does with their taxes. Don’t forget to claim the government as a dependent though.
Everyone uses the underground economy as much as possible as well. I pay cash (no GST) whenever I can. The compromised-part-time-drama-teacher can get bent.
But would have no problem calling the cops on their neighbors having a family Christmas gathering during COVID lockdowns, or a church gathering.
It was nobodies business if I had people over to my house either, but during Covid it didn’t stop the Natsi’s from reporting people to the Gestapo. Canadians have gone soft, we where once a Nation of limited government, people keeping to themselves and helping others when bedded, we have now become a nation of rats, we rat out our neighbors for all sorts of things, and the Government relies on these Rats so they can bust up your family gathering, knock you people off skateboards for skating illegally, if your business or eatery is open, they will rat you out and more gestapo will arrive to arrest you and shut down your business. There are many rats in society today.
Snitches get .................
