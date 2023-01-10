Taxes

 By Dave Naylor

Most Canadians would never report a tax cheat since it is “none of their business,” according to in-house research by the Canada Revenue Agency. Taxpayers in focus groups said informing on neighbours with tax troubles felt "Communistic," according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“They were concerned about living in a place where people would be ‘snitching’ on each other and didn’t want to feel like they were in a ‘Communist state’ or a place where ‘Big Brother’ is watching,” said an Agency report 2022 Annual Corporate Research Qualitative Component. “Moreover, a few would be concerned with being identified as having reported the situation and having to live with the ‘snitcher’ label.”

(6) comments

Forgettable
Forgettable

I also would never report a tax "cheat". But it's because we need to withhold as much money from the government as possible because they are the enemy. These so-called tax "cheats" are heroes in my opinion. Keep up the good work!

paige.k
paige.k

Until the current government pays back everything they stole and overspent on, I really don’t care what anyone else does with their taxes. Don’t forget to claim the government as a dependent though.

G K
G K

Everyone uses the underground economy as much as possible as well. I pay cash (no GST) whenever I can. The compromised-part-time-drama-teacher can get bent.

Goose
Goose

But would have no problem calling the cops on their neighbors having a family Christmas gathering during COVID lockdowns, or a church gathering.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

It was nobodies business if I had people over to my house either, but during Covid it didn’t stop the Natsi’s from reporting people to the Gestapo. Canadians have gone soft, we where once a Nation of limited government, people keeping to themselves and helping others when bedded, we have now become a nation of rats, we rat out our neighbors for all sorts of things, and the Government relies on these Rats so they can bust up your family gathering, knock you people off skateboards for skating illegally, if your business or eatery is open, they will rat you out and more gestapo will arrive to arrest you and shut down your business. There are many rats in society today.

dgoldsmi
dgoldsmi

Snitches get .................

