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Most federal dental plan applicants already had regular care as costs soar

Most Canadians receiving taxpayer-subsidized dental care were already visiting dental professionals before applying for the federal program, according to newly released government research.
Most Canadians receiving taxpayer-subsidized dental care were already visiting dental professionals before applying for the federal program, according to newly released government research.Courtesy Radio-Canada
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Canada Revenue Agency
Dental Care
Department Of Health
Dental
Dental Coverage
Dental Services
Dental Benefits
Canadian Dental Care Plan
Ryan Higgs
Lynne René de Cotret
Canadian Dental Hygienists Association
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