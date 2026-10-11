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Most mind-boggling scientific breakthroughs of 2026

Brain, space, black hole
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Science
scientific breakthroughs
Most mind-boggling scientific breakthroughs of 2026
scientific discoveries
science 2026
humans two brains
Stanford Medicine
non opioid
alzheimer's disease
black holes
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