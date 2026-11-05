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'MOST NATURALLY GIFTED PILOT I EVER TAUGHT': Instructor remembers Learjet co-pilot

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, and instructor Chris Kirk
Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, and instructor Chris KirkChris Kirk, Facebook; X
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West Palm Beach
learjet crash
Florida Learjet crash victims identified
learjet flight
learjet co-pilot
Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras
chris kirk
Filgueiras' first instructor