If you've ever wanted a computer science research job at a Canadian university, there are some requirements you should know about.Of course, you need the academic credentials, but there are some other criteria that one might not expect would be needed and aren't so easily obtainable.According to a new Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy report, between 2019 and 2025, 80% of Canada's top universities — at least 12 — have posted computer science jobs with a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) pledge.The report examined from May 2019 to the end of 2025, over 245 academic job openings from 158 computer science job postings (since one posting can have multiple positions) across 33 different universities, using at least one of three culling practices of DEI..The three culling practices were: some jobs were closed to certain applicants (only people in a named group can apply); some gave certain applicants a head start (anyone can apply, but the named group gets preference); and some asked for a DEI promise (applicants show commitment to DEI, write a DEI statement, or promote DEI).The research also concluded that 85% of the universities in Maclean's computer science rankings used at least one of these three DEI hiring filter practices by 2024.This did not change in 2025.Even more, advertisements exhibiting academic culling practices grew from one in 2019 to 53 in 2023..Canada's main computer science job board (CS-CAN), which shared the advertisements using these practices, saw the share rise from 54% in 2024 to 58% in 2025.There were fewer advertisements posted in 2025, though a large majority carried the practices.The authors of the report explain how academic culling can "sideline or disadvantage qualified applicants and can even exclude them from academic institutions," despite their ability to "advance innovation, research, and the core academic mission of those institutions in Canada."They add that these culling practices go "against academic freedom," because "applicants may have to show they support DEI just to be considered.".They add that early-career academics can be more vulnerable to these measures since they "might have otherwise applied but ended up choosing not to do so."The report goes so far as to suspect that these culling practices may be a generational issue potentially affecting "the long-term career paths of scientists and other academics within public post-secondary academic institutions" in Canadian computer science and, more broadly, Canadian STEM fields."Those observations highlight that policymakers, decisionmakers, and taxpayers should be aware that far from being rarities as may have been true in the recent past, academic culling practices are rather ubiquitous," stated the study.It should be noted the report looked only at job postings and did not track who was actually hired for each position.