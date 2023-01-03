A Texas father has lost custody of his seven-year-old son, which allows the mother to transition the child from male to female.
Jeff Younger lost a custody battle that went to the Texas Supreme Court. The child’s mother is Dr Anne Georgulas, who claimed the child James Younger identifies as a girl. Going by the name “Luna.”
Jeff disputed the mother’s interpretation of the facts and has battled in court to protect his son from the mother and others who “consider him a girl.”
In 2019, the story made headlines when he lost the joint custody of his son and full custody was given to the “gender-affirming” mother.
Georgulas asked the court to “force” Jeff to call their son by his new female name “Luna” and not allow any children around “Luna” who did not use the female name and female pronouns during the court battle.
“Signing Luna up as James for any activities or taking her as James or calling her James or using male pronouns related to Luna at any activities outside the home,” read Georgulas petition.
“Allowing the children to remain in the presence of anyone who is not calling Luna by her chosen name, ‘Luna,’ not using female pronouns to refer to her and otherwise not affirming Luna.”
Georgulas considered James a girl after he asked for a “girl’s toy” from McDonald’s, and wanted to be one of the female characters in Disney’s Frozen movie.
A GENecis clinic counsellor at the Children’s Hospital Center told Georgulas to “socially transition” James. Georgulas works at that hospital.
Jeff alleges his son identifies as a boy in his custody, even with feminine clothing in his son’s closet and does not ask to be called “Luna.”
“As always, Mr. Younger claimed that James presents himself as a boy at his house, even when he keeps feminine clothing in James’ closet as an option,” reported the Daily Texan.
Jeff petitioned the court to stop any transgender procedures that are defined as child abuse in Texas, which has laws against the medical gender transitioning of children and teens.
Jeff’s petition asked the court to stop any “transgender procedures deemed to be child abuse by official opinion of the Texas Attorney General.”
The Texas Supreme Court ruled Georgulas has full custody and can transition James to “Luna” without Jeff’s consent.
“The Supreme Court of Texas denied my Mandamus, effectively terminating my parental rights. My children are now subject to being chemically castrated in California. Texas is an empire of child abuse, led by Texas judges,” Jeff tweeted.
The Supreme Court of Texas denied my Mandamus, effectively terminating my parental rights. My children are now subject to being chemically castrated in California. Texas is an empire of child abuse, led by Texas judges.
The mother can keep the child in California to transition as the state’s “gender-affirming healthcare” laws supersede other states.
It’s true. Read the dissent. California law prohibits enforcement of that injunction. SB-107 grants powers to enforce California’s “gender-affirming healthcare” laws over the laws of other states. California family courts routinely find child abuse if a parent does not affirm.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
Makes me sick to my stomach. I feel badly for the father, the mother should be jailed!!!
Very tragic. Biology I guess doesn't hold truth anymore only how we "feel"! What is wrong with these woke Judges and Doctors?
Great question!
