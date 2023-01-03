Jeff and James Younger
Image courtesy of Save James

A Texas father has lost custody of his seven-year-old son, which allows the mother to transition the child from male to female.

Jeff Younger lost a custody battle that went to the Texas Supreme Court. The child’s mother is Dr Anne Georgulas, who claimed the child James Younger identifies as a girl. Going by the name “Luna.”

Anne Georgulas

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

trish_fai
trish_fai

Makes me sick to my stomach. I feel badly for the father, the mother should be jailed!!!

Report Add Reply
Jasper425
Jasper425

Very tragic. Biology I guess doesn't hold truth anymore only how we "feel"! What is wrong with these woke Judges and Doctors?

Report Add Reply
Christopher Oldcorn Staff
Christopher Oldcorn

Great question!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.