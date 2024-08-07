Mother, child dead following multi-vehicle accident on Hwy. 1 in Chilliwack

It has been revealed that the major crash that brought eastbound traffic to a standstill on Highway 1 near Chilliwack on Tuesday claimed the lives of a mother and her child. Chilliwack RCMP did not identify the pair, noting only that they were "local." A second child was reported injured, though they are expected to survive after having been rushed to hospital.The incident took place shortly after 2:30pm in the eastbound lane near the Yale Road Exit, just south of downtown Chilliwack. Minutes later, police, members of the BC Highway Patrol, and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service arrived on scene and encountered "multiple vehicle fatal collision." The collision involved a total of six vehicles, in which there were ten occupants. "Sadly," the RCMP said in a statement, "a local woman and child were declared deceased at the scene. A second child, from the same vehicle, was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. There were no other serious injuries reported."The force noted that ICARS is now "working closely with BCHP investigators to identify all factors that led to this fatality," but that, "the investigation is still in the early stages.""Initial information suggests that one or more vehicles stopped abruptly due to an obstruction in the roadway," the RCMP explained. "At least one vehicle failed to stop in time and caused a chain reaction of collisions. Impairment is not believed to be a factor.".Footage of the aftermath showed just how serious the crash was. The eastbound lane was completely blocked, with westbound traffic reduced to a single lane. It wasn't until 3am that both lanes were finally reopened.