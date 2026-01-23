Mother of 5-year-old killed by repeat offender in devastating car crash speaks out

The mother of the 5-year-old who was killed in a devastating car crash near Bonnyville is speaking out after news that the person responsible was a repeat offender who was out on bail.Morrigan Daniels-Dion, the mother of 5-year-old Lilith, is not just grieving the loss of her daughter but questioning the justice system which allowed prolific offender Ryan Mitchell Greer to be out on bail.“I’m angry. I’m so angry. I don’t know what to do, because, why would they let him out?” she said on Thursday to CTV.Local RCMP said that Greer was out on bail when he allegedly crashed a stolen Ford F-350 head-on into a minivan which contained Morrigan, her 10 month old daughter Charlie, her partner Chase, and her 5-year-old daughter, Lilith Daniels-Dion Eskilson White..After the crash Greer fled the scene, allegedly stealing a vehicle of another driver who had pulled over to help, and was later found at home by local RCMP who were doing a check of local repeat offenders."We just went grocery shopping, and we went to go visit (Chase’s) mother, Marmie," said Daniels-Dion, who said the family was headed back home to Frog Lake First Nation.She then said she saw Greer's vehicle approaching, swerving towards her in the wrong lane. “I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me," she said.Greer then collided head-on with the family's minivan. "It was pretty horrifying. I remember everything... I was screaming for help."First responders would arrived on the scene soon after, finding that Greer had fled and that 5-year-old Lilith was dead.The 10-month-old, Charlie, was seemingly unharmed, but Morrigan was left with a broken tibia and two broken ankles, and her partner, Chase, broke both his femur as well as a break in his arm, running from his shoulder to his elbow.But this physical pain is dwarfed by the mental anguish she has sustained by losing her daughter..“That was my first baby, she was so loved," she said, “She was a character. She loved singing and dancing, performing, she was everybody’s princess."Morrigan's anguish is also fuelled by anger around the fact that Greer was out on bail to begin with. “I want people to know her name, because I don’t want my daughter to be a statistic of somebody that was killed by an impaired driver or somebody with a criminal past.” Lilith's father, Jayden White, echoed this sentiment in a response to a Facebook post about the tragic incident, "Whatever judge let the (Greer) go out on bail and was known to be a repeat offender. Is the problem. I would have my baby girl in my arms like I did every other day, but now she’s gone and I’m completely lost.".Alberta Minister of Justice Mickey Amery said that Canada's bail system is "broken" in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.“Our government will not tolerate repeat and violent offenders to keep wreaking havoc on innocent Albertans,” said Amery.A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up by Morrigan's mother to help cover the costs of hospital and funeral expenses; at this time of writing, the fundraiser has amassed close to $10,000 in donations.