Mother's ashes recovered after Chestermere break-in

CALGARY — RCMP have confirmed that the remains of a Chestermere family’s mother have been returned, after they were stolen during a break-in at the family's home.The break-in occurred Tuesday, after Deanna Thompson posted on Facebook that earlier in the morning, her brothers' home had been broken into at the Cove neighborhood in Chestermere.Among the things that were stolen was their mother's urn, in a red velvet bag, with documents confirming they were her mother's ashes inside.“We didn’t notice it until later in the afternoon that they were gone,” she wrote..The remains were returned Friday to a Calgary funeral home, with a note asking for their safe return to the family.Thompson's mother, Anna Thompson, died on December 16, 2025, and the family had only received her ashes on December 23.The family plans to hold a funeral on January 17.The investigation continues and RCMP are still seeking assistance in identifying the two male suspects responsible for the break and enter and theft.