Mother's ashes stolen in Chestermere break-in — family urging Calgarians to keep a lookout

CALGARY — A Chestermere family has had their mother's ashes stolen in a break and enter.Deanna Thompson posted on Facebook Tuesday that earlier in the morning, her brothers' home was broken into in the Cove neighborhood in Chestermere.Among the things that were stolen was their mother's urn, in a red velvet bag, with documents confirming they were her mother's ashes inside.“We didn’t notice it until later in the afternoon that they were gone.”.Thompson's mother, Anna Thomspon, died on December 16, 2025, and the family had only received her ashes on December 23.The family planned to hold a funeral on January 17.“We don’t care about anything else,” Thompson said, as the family continues to search for her mother's ashes.“We just want our mom back.”.Deanna called the loss of the ashes “absolutely devastating. It’s as bad as her dying to not have her with us."“I just hope that they have the decency to do the right thing. And even if they threw them out, report it to us so we can go look for it. I just desperately want them back.”An iPad was also stolen, its last location spotted in northeast Calgary on McKnight Blvd. and Aviation Blvd.She is urging those in Calgary to keep a lookout, "It is a red velvet bag and inside is a dark brown/black faux leather box that is stitched more than what is in the photo, but this is the closest I could find. It has a metal clasp and the box is taller.""PLEASE help us get our mom back, my cell is 403-869-4694."