MOTHER'S PLEA: Family asks for help as search for six-year-old Darius Macdougall continues

The family of a six-year-old Lethbridge boy missing for more than a week says they will not rest until he is found.The search for Darius Macdougall has entered its second week in the Crowsnest Pass region of southern Alberta, where hundreds of search-and-rescue members from Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan continue to comb the densely forested and mountainous terrain for signs of the boy.In a statement, Darius' family expressed gratitude for the dedication of search crews and said the community's support has given them strength and hope.On Monday, Darius's mother, Maegan Bernicky, made an emotional appeal to the public."As a mother who is very concerned about her child, I am pleading with my entire being — if anyone knows or has seen anything, call the police. Anything from Sept. 21 to now in the Crowsnest Pass area that could help," Bernicky told Bridge City News in Lethbridge.She asked people to keep sharing Darius' photo on social media "so that his beautiful face is out there."Bernicky also took to Facebook on Tuesday posting, "As his mom I'm never gonna stop until he's safe and I have answers and to the people who have him or did something to him! Karma will get you!".Darius was reported missing on Sept. 21 after failing to return from a walk with other young relatives near the Island Lake campground, located roughly 200 kilometres south of Calgary, where the family had been camping.A large-scale effort involving both ground and aerial resources, which has employed as many as 200 searchers at a time, has yet to find any trace of the boy.RCMP initially voiced optimism about locating Darius alive, but in later updates acknowledged his chances of survival are now less than five per cent.RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney said that decision was based on multiple factors, including the clothing he was wearing, his health status, weather conditions, terrain and statistical survival.Adam Kennedy with Alberta Search and Rescue said the strategy has changed as the search enters what he called "an unfortunate stage," with tactics being adjusted.RCMP confirmed the search effort remains active, deploying helicopters, drones and police dogs while re-checking areas already covered."The priority today is a targeted search of higher probability areas that have previously been searched multiple times," the RCMP said in a statement."Additionally, ground search assets continue to follow up on leads from the public."Anyone with information about Darius is urged to contact Crowsnest Pass RCMP at 403-562-2866, or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.