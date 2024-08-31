MP accuses Blacklock's Reporter of fanning the flames of racism with coverage of Chinese election interference

Liberal MP Leah Taylor Roy (Aurora-Oak Ridges, Ont.) has criticized Blacklock's Reporter, claiming that its coverage of alleged voting irregularities in the 2021 federal election is contributing to anti-Asian racism. Taylor Roy did not address an affidavit that accuses Chinese Communist Party agents of working as poll workers in her riding but expressed concern about the impact of such reports.“Anti-Asian racism is of concern to many Chinese Canadians I have spoken with,” Taylor Roy said in an interview with Blacklock's. “I am concerned this recent allegation and article will further this scourge.”The allegations stem from an affidavit filed by Leona Alleslev, Taylor Roy’s Conservative opponent in the 2021 election. Alleslev’s affidavit, submitted to the Commission on Foreign Interference, claims that numerous Chinese Canadian voters in the riding expressed fear of voting for her due to concerns about potential repercussions from foreign agents. The document suggests that agents of the Chinese Communist Party were allegedly working at local polling stations and monitoring voter activity.“Around half the Chinese Canadian constituents she canvassed would tell Ms. Alleslev they were afraid to vote for her because they feared repercussions against themselves or their family members both in Canada and in China,” the affidavit states. Some constituents reportedly believed that agents of the Chinese Communist Party were present at polling stations and in the local Elections Canada office.Taylor Roy, who won her riding by a margin of 1,460 votes in the 2021 election with support from local Chinese Canadian groups, did not comment on the specific claims made in the affidavit. Instead, she questioned why the allegations were not raised earlier. “I am concerned these allegations were not raised with Elections Canada at the appropriate time when they could have been thoroughly investigated,” she said.Emphasizing her commitment to addressing foreign interference, Taylor Roy stated, “I like all my colleagues take the issue of foreign interference extremely seriously.” She added that the Commission on Foreign Interference “will investigate any credible allegations and take the appropriate action.”Taylor Roy also highlighted her strong ties with the Chinese Canadian community in her riding, where constituents of Chinese descent make up over 25% of the population. “I am proud of the working relationships I have built with the Chinese Canadian community in Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill,” she said. “It is important for me to have strong relationships and understand the concerns and issues facing the many different segments of this diverse population, just as it is with any constituent group.”She recalled attending a Chinese Canadian banquet shortly before the 2021 election, where she received a “Chinese name,” Li Ya Tai Le, and endorsements from community organizers. “I value the relationships and friendships that I have worked hard to build with this community that has contributed so much,” Taylor Roy concluded..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.