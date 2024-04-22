MP Andrew Scheer wants 'Trudeauing' added to Oxford Dictionary

An MP and former Conservative leader says the prime minister has a special brand of hypocrisy, guilt projection and evasion of responsibility that deserves a word of its own: "Trudeauing."Andrew Scheer narrated a 13-minute video posted to Twitter ("X") outlining Trudeau's "gaslighting" tactics, replete with news clips and examples."He accuses his political enemies of the very thing that he himself is guilty of. It's like if he stole a bag of apples, he'd stand up the next day and accuses opponents of being an apple thief," Scheer said."We're talking about very real, tangible actions or words that Trudeau has done or said that he then flips around and tries to accuse his opponents.".Scheer said Trudeau dressed in blackface many times but liked to accuse others of discrimination."A friend of mine said to me one time, 'You know how you can tell when you've won an argument with a Liberal? When they accuse you of being a racist.' Justin Trudeau does that all the time."The video points out how the prime minister participated in no events during the inaugural Truth and Reconciliation Day, but hiked with his wife near their $18 million oceanside home in Tofino, BC. "After he got caught his explanation was an even more important part of Trudeauing where he says that it's a learning opportunity for everyone."The video touches on the SNC-Lavalin scandal during which the indigenous Jody Wilson-Raybould and Dr. Jane Philpott were pushed out of cabinet. Celina Caesar-Chavannes recalled how Trudeau begged her not to leave the cabinet then."He went on to say that I should appreciate him I should appreciate what he's done for me in the time that I've been in government as if I didn't work hard," she recalled.To this Caesar-Chavannes recalled saying, "Motherf*cker, who the f*ck do you think you're talking to?"The video also criticized Trudeau's comments on the vaccine mandates for the military, federally-regulated travel and the civil service."While not forcing anyone to get vaccinated, I chose to make sure that all the incentives were there," Trudeau said.Scheer called this "classic Trudeauing, taking gaslighting to a whole new level that it needs a new word.""This is the most divisive Prime Minister in Canadian history. He literally plays one province off against another, one region against another. He plays different ethnic community groups against each other. He has one message for one group of Canadians and a completely different message for another," Scheer said.As a final example, Scheer showed Trudeau accusing Conservatives as standing with Nazis because one person held a flag with the symbol at the Freedom Convoy."And then just a short time later, he allowed an actual Nazi to come and be recognized on the floor of the House of Commons during a state visit by Ukrainian president Zelenskyy," Scheer said."Justin Trudeau allowed one of the most embarrassing diplomatic incidents to happen in Canadian history."The petition for Oxford to make Trudeauing an official word may be signed here.The Scheer video came ten days after a lengthy speech by the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate of Canada. For an hour, Manitoba Conservative Don Plett recalled one Liberal scandal after another.."Now let's look for a few minutes at the Liberal Hall of Fame for 2015 to 2021," he said."Former Liberal MP Frank Baylis signed one of those juicy, sole source contracts with the Liberal government during the COVID epidemic. He received $237 million. Public health agency figures disclosed that more than 90% of the 10,000 Baylis medical company ventilators bought were never used in any clinic or any hospital. Sadly, these ethical lapses were even worse amongst cabinet ministers."Plett noted Dominic LeBlanc's connection to the Irving family and its impact on a shipbuilding contract; Bill Morneau's, Catherine McKenna's and Marco Mendocino's ethical lapses; Trudeau's involvement in the Vice-Admiral Norman affair; Maryam Monsef's false claims about her birthplace, and many more.