Taylor Swift Eras Concert
Screenshot

An Alberta MP is submitting an “official grievance” to the House of Commons, urging Taylor Swift to include Canada in her Eras Tour.

“It has come to my attention that despite much anticipation, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has neglected to include any Canadian dates or locations as she released her international dates, with includes stops throughout Asia and Europe,” Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux (Edmonton Riverbend, AB) said in a letter to House Speaker Anthony Rota on Wednesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.