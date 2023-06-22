An Alberta MP is submitting an “official grievance” to the House of Commons, urging Taylor Swift to include Canada in her Eras Tour.
“It has come to my attention that despite much anticipation, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has neglected to include any Canadian dates or locations as she released her international dates, with includes stops throughout Asia and Europe,” Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux (Edmonton Riverbend, AB) said in a letter to House Speaker Anthony Rota on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the international superstar released the global tour dates for her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
While Taylor Swift has scheduled performances in Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, no Canadian dates were announced.
Swift's US tour has already passed the halfway mark, proving to be a significant economic boost for the hotel and tourism sectors at every stop.
According to online research company QuestionPro, it is estimated that her tour could contribute close to $5 billion USD to the US economy.
“Not only is this leaving Canadian fans without the opportunity to see her tour, but it is also leaving Canada out of the economic opportunities her shows generate,” said Jeneroux.
“Fans just don't simply attend concerts. They spend money at local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and shops.”
Jeneroux's “grievance” is backed by Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman and Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks.
“I have no idea how this works, but I’ll second this grievance from @jeneroux if you even can do that,” tweeted Lantsman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.