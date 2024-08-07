MP calls on Trudeau Liberal government to name the 'traitors'

A Canadian MP who blames foreign interference from the People’s Republic of China for five bomb threats, stalking of his wife, and attempts to sabotage his candidacy, says compromised politicians must be named.Independent Toronto MP Kevin Vuong made his allegations in a one-hour interview with Sam Cooper posted to the latter’s substack The Bureau on Wednesday.Vuong was part of the Chinese diaspora in Vietnam that was driven out by Communists. He said he grew up wary of a “radical ideology like communism” and was motivated to military service, then public office to “give back to the country that gave my family everything.”The banker, entrepreneur, and naval reserve officer was asked to run for MP in 2021. Four days before he was to run, the Toronto Star ran an article recalling sexual assault charges against Vuong the Crown dropped in 2019.Vuong said the article was written by three people, and one who spoke to him admitted never talking to the accuser. The event made the MP “question mainstream media”“I now wonder whether they themselves have their own agenda,” he said.The Liberals dropped Vuong as a candidate, but he won regardless.“I'm actually now thankful to the Prime Minister and the Liberal Party for doing that. It's allowed me to be able to sit as an independent and fight for issues that I think they much rather would like to pretend don't exist, like foreign interference,” he said.Vuong could not understand why anyone would want to undermine his candidacy until allegations emergeged of foreign interference by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). After he spoke out about the issue, he faced the first of five bomb threats.“I was a only a card-carrying Liberal for like, all of three or four weeks, but still, at that time, I was one of them. The Conservatives are not viable in this riding, or at least in 2021. I think now is a different story,” he said.“Someone like myself, who is of Chinese heritage, but who has been very vocal about my support for democracy, for Hong Kong's democratic institutions, for Taiwan's self- determination, would be a prime target for the CCP, especially when I represent a riding Spadina-Fort York that is home to Toronto's Chinatown.”Vuong said some “CCP-aligned” Liberals were opposed to his candidacy from the time he was acclaimed.“I was told later, after the election, that these same people were strong advocates for me to be turfed and ultimately for my party membership to be revoked and in the hopes that I would lose.”Sam Cooper, an investigative journalist, recalled the case of an Australian commentator on China named Kevin Fauci, who faced false sexual harassment allegations.“It all went away as it appeared to be a Chinese secret police operation,” Cooper said. “I've looked around and there's absolutely nefarious threat networks in Canada capable of something like this.”Vuong said he found consolation “in a sad way” at the recent summit in Taiwan of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China.“I heard from other MPs who also faced false allegations of sexual assault, so, honey traps. I heard from another MP who was falsely accused of embezzlement, right? All politically motivated…We've been very vocal critics of the CCP, their human rights violations.”Still, Vuong said he was alone in having faced bomb threats or having had his wife “stalked and followed.” He added these parliamentarians were in disbelief that names of compromised politicians had not been disclosed.“People can't believe that a government would would stand in the way of releasing those names,” Vuong said. “In the absence of that, there is a cloud of suspicion over all parliamentarians in Canada.”The integrity of any upcoming federal election can only be ensured by such disclosure, Vuong insisted.“These are 11 individuals who have betrayed our country for personal and political gain,” he said. “How can Canadians know if they are not re-electing a traitor? Those names have to be released.”