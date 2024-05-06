MP calls out anti-semitic tweets by NDP organizer

Independent MP Kevin Vuong (Spadina-Fort York, Ont.) condemned recent vulgar and anti-Semitic posts directed at him on Twitter, allegedly made by a former New Democrat candidate, Fayaz Karim. Blacklock's Reporter said the incident follows earlier instances where NDP leader Jagmeet Singh dropped two nominees over anti-Semitic outbursts.“I call upon the NDP leader to denounce these anti-Semitic, racist, and insulting ravings," said Vuong in the Commons. He detailed the disturbing content of the tweets he received from Karim, describing them as “anti-Semitic comments and personal insults.”Among the offensive remarks, Vuong highlighted being called a “Zionist whore” and a “Zionist prostitute,” emphasizing the need to address such language. Despite requests for comment, the New Democratic Party remained silent on the matter.Vuong's condemnation echoes previous incidents where the NDP severed ties with candidates over anti-Semitic statements. In 2021, the Party dropped a candidate for falsely alleging Israel was hoarding pandemic vaccines and another candidate for questioning the existence of Auschwitz.Leader Jagmeet Singh emphasized the party's commitment to inclusivity, stating, “Anti-semitism is real... I want folks to know our values are values of inclusivity, making sure everyone feels welcome.” Singh reiterated that derogatory communication and stereotypes have no place within the NDP, as outlined in the Party's Policy On Discrimination.The NDP's platform acknowledges the prevalence of online hate against various communities, including Jews, Muslims, black Canadians, and indigenous people. It pledges to combat such hate by convening a national working group to counter online hate and protect public safety.