Fayaz Karim tweets
Fayaz Karim tweetsCourtesy Blacklock's Reporter
News

MP calls out anti-semitic tweets by NDP organizer

Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Ndp
Kevin Vuong
Anti-Semitic
Fayaz Karim

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news