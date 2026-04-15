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MP committee blasts Ontario college over foreign student surge and profits

Conestoga College president John Tibbits
Conestoga College president John TibbitsCourtesy Conestoga College
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Cdnpoli
Foreign Students
Conestoga College
Costas Menegakis
John Tibbits

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