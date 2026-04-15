MP committee blasts Ontario college over foreign student surge and profits

A federal parliamentary committee has singled out an Ontario college for what it called “extreme” exploitation of international students, warning the situation reflects broader failures in Canada’s immigration and education systems.Blacklock's Reporter says in a report tabled in the House of Commons, MPs pointed to Conestoga College in Kitchener as a prime example of how institutions capitalized on Ottawa’s former open-ended international student policy, dramatically increasing enrollment while reaping major financial gains.The report said Conestoga became a “case study” in the unchecked growth of foreign student approvals, noting its enrollment ballooned to 40,565 at its peak. MPs found the college expanded its international student population by 187% in just four years, while posting a $252 million operating surplus by 2024.While the committee acknowledged Conestoga represented an extreme case, it warned similar patterns were emerging at other institutions taking advantage of what it described as weak federal oversight and a lack of enrollment limits.“The role of colleges in the rapid growth of international students in Canada cannot be understated,” the report said, pointing to system-wide consequences as the number of foreign students nationwide climbed to more than 1 million in 2023 before Ottawa imposed caps..MPs are now calling for tighter controls, including random audits of institutions and stricter rules for applicants from countries with high rates of visa overstays or asylum claims. The committee also asked the federal government to formally respond to its recommendations.In a dissenting opinion, Conservative MPs pushed for even tougher measures, arguing student permits should be directly tied to whether local communities can support additional arrivals with housing, health care and employment opportunities.Conservative MP Costas Menegakis told Parliament the federal government failed to consult municipalities before allowing a surge in international students, leaving communities struggling to cope.“While institutions collected record profits, international students were left at food banks,” said Menegakis.The issue drew sharp exchanges during committee hearings last fall, when Conestoga president John Tibbits defended the college’s rapid expansion, arguing it was meeting labour demands in coordination with governments and industry.Pressed by Menegakis on local youth unemployment, Tibbits acknowledged challenges but maintained the growth served a broader economic purpose.Menegakis pushed back, citing a 16.7% youth unemployment rate in the Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge region and accusing the college of prioritizing revenue over student welfare.He said the institution knowingly admitted large numbers of international students despite housing shortages, adding that many were forced to rely on food banks while the college “raked in millions” from their tuition.