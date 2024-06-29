MP slams Loblaws' $10 million subsidy

New Democrat MP Alexandre Boulerice is outraged that Loblaw Companies and its subsidiaries have received over $10 million in federal subsidies since 2019, while many Canadians struggle to afford groceries. "Liberals are giving Loblaw millions of dollars in handouts," Boulerice said in the Commons. "While ordinary folks are going hungry, CEOs are getting the VIP treatment. Enough is enough."Blacklock's Reporter said the subsidies, revealed in a recent Inquiry of Ministry, include $10.2 million from the Low Carbon Economy Fund and $200,035 in Canada Summer Job hire-a-student subsidies. Boulerice argues that this is unfair, as taxpayers who cannot afford to shop at Loblaw are still footing the bill.Meanwhile, the Competition Bureau has been criticized for approving numerous mergers that have led to Loblaw becoming the nation's largest grocer, reducing competition in the industry. MPs on the Commons agriculture committee have expressed frustration over the lack of action to promote competition in the grocery trade.Bloc Québécois MP Yves Perron noted that the Bureau's promises seem "more about appearances" and questioned their effectiveness in preventing consolidation in the industry. Conservative MP Ryan Williams added that the massive consolidation of the industry is likely a significant factor in rising prices.Boulerice demands that the Liberals acknowledge the issue and take action to ensure that CEOs pay their fair share, rather than relying on handouts. "As long as they are in office, there will be no break for people who can no longer afford groceries," he warned.