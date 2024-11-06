MPs accuse NYC Consul Tom Clark of 'lying' on penthouse purchase

MPs on Wednesday accused Canada’s New York Consul Tom Clark of deliberately misleading the Commons government operations committee about his involvement in the purchase of an $8.8 million Manhattan penthouse. Blacklock's Reporter says the accusations, which include repeated claims that “Tom Clark lied,” have raised questions about accountability and the use of taxpayer dollars.“Tom Clark lied,” asserted Conservative MP Michael Barrett, who accused Clark of downplaying his role in what he called “a flagrant waste of tax dollars” only exposed through committee investigation and Access to Information requests. “Tom Clark fleeced the taxpayers, and they tried to cover it up.”During a committee appearance on September 12, Clark had firmly denied having any influence over the purchase of a new official residence — a luxury condo near Central Park that boasts high-end finishes, including a marble bathroom, quartzite flooring, and a $4,600 Gaggenau coffee maker. With monthly condo fees and taxes totaling over $15,000, MPs questioned why such an expensive purchase was made, but Clark insisted he “played no role whatsoever.”“I did not involve myself in any way,” Clark testified, emphasizing he had no preferences about his accommodations and that the decisions were made solely by department employees. “I am not in real estate,” he added, repeating his disavowal 11 times.However, Access to Information records published by Politico contradicted Clark’s statements. One memo revealed that Clark had personally expressed dissatisfaction with the previous penthouse, claiming the kitchen was unsuitable and did not allow for hosting events. “The current Consulate Head of Mission expressed concerns... and indicated the unit was not suitable,” stated a May 2023 memo, Major Investments: International Platform Branch. Just two months into his appointment, Clark’s office informed senior officials that “the property is not suitable for representational activities.”MP Barrett expressed frustration, alleging that Clark’s complaints about his previous residence led to the procurement of the new penthouse. “We know he personally complained his taxpayer-funded residence wasn’t up to his standards because it didn’t have a luxury kitchen or the perfect floor plan,” said Barrett, who accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of “rewarding his friend and media pal” with the lavish condo.Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, speaking before the committee, claimed she was unaware of the penthouse purchase until it was publicized. “This was not a political decision,” Joly stated. When MP Barrett questioned how many diplomatic heads had initiated luxury condo purchases, Joly responded, “This is a decision that is always taken by the department,” adding that accusations against Clark amounted to “character assassination.”New Democrat MP Taylor Bachrach noted the discrepancies between Clark’s testimony and the documented complaints. “What really irks me is the fact the Consul General was so clear in response to repeated questioning,” said Bachrach, adding that Clark’s testimony seemed intended to “misrepresent and seemingly mislead the committee.”Conservative MP Larry Brock echoed these concerns, calling Clark “a confirmed liar.” Brock accused Clark of seeking a residence that would suit “a lavish lifestyle,” saying, “To feed that hubris of Tom Clark... he wanted to live like a king.”With a committee majority expressing agreement, MPs passed a motion demanding that Clark return to testify within 21 days to explain his actions.