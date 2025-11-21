News

MPs approve audit of refugee and illegal immigrant health program after heated debate

Welcome refugees and students
Welcome refugees and studentsIllustration created by Meta AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Refugees
Illegal Immigrants
Dan Mazier
Marcus Powlowski
Burton Bailey
Soyoung Park
Doug Eyolfson

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news