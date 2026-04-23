MPs back gambling ad curbs as bill clears second reading

The House of Commons has overwhelmingly supported new restrictions on sports betting advertising, advancing a private member’s bill that seeks to rein in promotion of online gambling across Canada.MPs voted 291 to 28 in favour of giving second reading to Bill S-211, An Act respecting a national framework on sports betting advertising. The measure, which previously passed the senate on Oct. 21, now moves forward for further consideration after years of growing concern about the social impacts of legalized betting.Conservative MP Arnold Viersen, who represents Peace River-Westlock, Alberta, told the House during debate that unchecked gambling advertising poses risks similar to other addictive products.“We know there is the potential, as with many other addictive activities, to destroy relationships, livelihoods and families,” Viersen said. “That is why I believe it is important that sports betting advertising be treated similarly to alcohol, tobacco and cannabis advertising.”If enacted, the bill would require cabinet to identify measures aimed at restricting sports betting advertising nationwide. A similar proposal, Bill S-269, also passed the senate in a previous parliament but expired before becoming law..Canada legalized single-event sports betting five years ago after parliament repealed a longstanding criminal prohibition dating back to 1892. That change, introduced through Bill C-218, did not include advertising limits.Liberal MP Bardish Chagger of Waterloo, Ontario, acknowledged her own role in that legislative shift during debate, saying the impacts of legalization are now becoming clearer.“This is a problem we all bear some responsibility for,” Chagger said. “I include myself in this, as I voted in the 43rd Parliament for Bill C-218.”She noted that June 29 will mark five years since sports betting was legalized in canada, arguing that enough time has passed to assess its broader effects.A November 14 report from the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction found online gambling has become widespread, particularly among younger adults. It reported that about 1 in 3 Canadians aged 18 to 29, or 32%, had engaged in online gambling, and that they were three times more likely to gamble online than participate in lottery play.The report also warned that federal oversight of the industry’s impacts has been limited, making it difficult to measure the full social and health costs tied to expanded gambling access.Health Minister Marjorie Michel told the senate during Question Period on March 25 that the federal government is currently reviewing the issue.“I am doing a consultation,” Michel said, adding that discussions with stakeholders are ongoing. “When we wrap all the consultations, one of my hopes is to come with recommendations.”