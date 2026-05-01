MPs call for annual reporting on military suicides amid concerns over conflicting data

Federal MPs are urging Ottawa to begin publishing annual reports on suicides among military members and veterans, citing inconsistent data and gaps that hinder prevention efforts.In a new report, the Commons veterans affairs committee said current information is inadequate, pointing to “critical data shortages” that make it difficult to fully understand the scope and causes of suicide within the armed forces community.Blacklock's Reporter said the committee recommended that both Veterans Affairs Canada and the Department of National Defence release yearly reports tracking suicide deaths, a measure that would mark the first standardized national accounting.MPs argued that better data is essential to developing effective prevention strategies and called for a presumption that suicides occurring during military service are service-related unless evidence suggests otherwise.“A detailed and nuanced understanding of the epidemiology of suicide is essential,” the report stated.The push comes after years of conflicting federal research on suicide rates among military personnel and veterans.A 2017 study examining data from 1995 to 2016 found suicide rates in the Canadian Armed Forces were not unusually high and showed no worsening trend. Officials at the time said the military largely reflects the broader Canadian population.However, a 2019 analysis by Veterans Affairs Canada, based on more than 200,000 former service members, described suicide as “relatively rare,” noting less than 1% of male veterans in the cohort died by suicide over several decades..More recent findings have pointed in a different direction. A 2024 update on suicide mortality within the Canadian Armed Forces reported higher-than-average rates, though it suggested deaths were not directly linked to combat exposure. The report also found many individuals who died had multiple active mental health conditions.The issue has long been complicated by differing interpretations of data and public perception. Internal government research has shown many Canadians associate military service with mental health challenges, including post-traumatic stress disorder.In one survey, 24% of respondents identified mental health and PTSD as the top issue facing veterans, while 19% pointed to a perceived lack of government support.MPs said clearer, more consistent reporting would help address both policy gaps and public understanding, providing a stronger foundation for addressing suicide risks among those who have served.