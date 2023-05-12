Trudeau Foundation and China Flag
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) suggested that it may investigate the Trudeau Foundation, which receives federal subsidies, during a committee meeting on Thursday.

“Could be,” testified Bob Hamilton, the Revenue Commissioner, before the Commons Public Accounts committee, where opposition MPs from all parties requested an audit of the charity's financial records.

