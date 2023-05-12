The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) suggested that it may investigate the Trudeau Foundation, which receives federal subsidies, during a committee meeting on Thursday.
“Could be,” testified Bob Hamilton, the Revenue Commissioner, before the Commons Public Accounts committee, where opposition MPs from all parties requested an audit of the charity's financial records.
“If we see turmoil, if we have some suspicions that maybe things aren’t working as well, we might not necessarily go in depending on what we think, but it could be something we factor in,” said Hamilton.
“What would it take to trigger an audit?” asked Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West, AB).
“I guess I’m just not going to comment on that, but the basic point you’re raising, if we hear some things that we think have the potential,” replied Hamilton.
“What you’ve heard, would it have the potential?” asked McCauley.
“The potential for us to take a look? Could be,” replied Hamilton.
The Foundation reportedly received a $140,000 charitable donation in 2016 from a Beijing-based company linked to China Central Television and the Communist Youth League.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Foundation, in its public reporting, misidentified the contribution as coming from a Canadian source. However, a charity tax receipt was mailed to a street address in Beijing.
Charities are required by the Income Tax Act to disclose donations accurately, and failure to do so may result in penalties of up to 125% and loss of their charitable status.
“There are consequences for having inappropriate receipts issued,” said Hamilton.
“When we get information and a lead, we act on it. We don’t need Parliament or anybody to come in and tell us. If we get information that we think something seems to be going wrong, we pursue it.”
Opposition MPs continued their questioning.
“What are the type of red flags you see in an organization that would require some oversight?” asked New Democrat MP Blake Desjarlais (Edmonton Griesbach, AB).
“What if an organization’s entire board resigned?” asked Desjarlais.
“Without getting into very specific cases,” replied Hamilton.
“I’m just speaking generally,” asked Desjarlais.
“Generally?” replied Hamilton.
“An entire foundation’s board resigned. Would that be a red flag to you?” asked Desjarlais.
“Yes. If we see turmoil…” replied Hamilton.
“It is very unusual, I think, right? In terms of your time at the Canada Revenue Agency, organizations don’t often see an entire resignation of their board unless something strange is taking place. Would you agree with that?” asked Desjarlais.
“I am probably not going to comment on that,” replied Hamilton.
The CEO and board of the Trudeau Foundation resigned on April 10 following disclosures they ignored warnings from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service over accepting significant contributions from suspicious Chinese donors.
“If there is trouble within a charity, it is likely other things will be going wrong and they won’t be able to meet their requirements under the Income Tax Act,” testified Sharmila Khare, director general of charities at the Revenue Agency.
Conservative MP John Williamson (New Brunswick Southwest, NB), chair of the Public Accounts committee, emphasized that taxpayers would not accept any special treatment for the Trudeau Foundation.
“I do hope the Canada Revenue Agency is investigating,” said Williamson.
“This has been in the news. It has been brought up in Parliament. I think the public is looking for reassurance that these matters are being investigated. While I recognize the Agency does need to ensure privacy, these are serious questions now that involve not only foreign interference but also the management of charities and foundations in this country.”
“It is very, very serious,” said Williamson.
“Just the belief that friends in high places might be treated differently is a concern.”
In 2002, the federal government gave the Trudeau Foundation a $125 million endowment, which remains the primary source of revenue for the Foundation in the form of annual interest.
