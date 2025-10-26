MPs call for probe into $8.8M New York condo

Parliamentarians are demanding a full investigation into the Department of Foreign Affairs’ spending on overseas real estate following the purchase of an $8.8 million Manhattan penthouse for Canada’s Consul in New York, Tom Clark. Blacklock's Reporter says the move has sparked outrage over what critics call lavish taxpayer-funded spending.A report by the Commons government operations committee recommends that all offshore property acquisitions and disposals over $5 million be supported by at least two independent, third-party appraisals, including one from outside the host country. The report also calls for regular value-for-money audits of the department’s real estate holdings to identify potential cost savings for Canadians.The luxury condo, purchased in 2024, drew scrutiny for its high-end finishes, including marble bathrooms, quartzite flooring, granite countertops, a $4,600 Gaggenau coffee maker, and US$15,213 in monthly condo fees and taxes. .Clark has denied any involvement in the purchase, but documents obtained through Access to Information suggest he privately complained that his previous residence was “not suitable” and required replacement.The report noted that Clark’s informal comments to mission staff “could have been seen as trying to exert some influence on the process.” While it did not conclude that he exercised undue influence, it raised questions about the integrity and transparency of the purchase.Conservative MPs have been outspoken, with Michael Barrett (Leeds–Grenville, Ont.) accusing Clark of fleecing taxpayers and attempting a cover-up, and Larry Brock (Brantford–Brant South, Ont.) labeling him a liar and criticizing the consul’s “lavish lifestyle.”The committee report stresses that all property dealings must be fully documented in writing to prevent informal remarks from being construed as influence, and that independent valuations should be shared with both the Treasury Board Secretariat and Parliament to ensure accountability.