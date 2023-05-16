Trudeau Foundation and China Flag
Conservative and Bloc Québécois members of the Commons Public Accounts committee announced on Monday that they want to review the Trudeau Foundation's (TF) tax returns from the past 10 years.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this is because there is evidence that the TF falsely claimed a $140,000 donation from a Chinese donor who is connected to China Central Television.

