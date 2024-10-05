News

MPs cast doubt on Foreign Affairs’ Manhattan penthouse defence

Tories to fire Tom Clark over $8.8 million Manhattan penthouse after election
Tories to fire Tom Clark over $8.8 million Manhattan penthouse after electionWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Department Of Foreign Affairs
Michael Barrett
Stephanie Kusie
Tom Clark
Taylor Bachrach
Julie Vignola
Kelly Block
Manhattan
Emily Nicholson

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news