MPs cast doubt on Foreign Affairs’ Manhattan penthouse defence

MPs have expressed skepticism over claims by the Department of Foreign Affairs regarding the controversial purchase of an $8.8 million Manhattan penthouse for New York Consul General Tom Clark. Blacklock's Reporter says during a heated Commons committee hearing, MPs questioned whether the department had misled Parliament about Clark’s involvement in the luxury condo acquisition.The controversy centers around a June 17 internal email in which Foreign Affairs staff indicated Clark was "instrumental" in the process and had given "the green light" for the purchase. However, Clark has consistently denied any involvement. "I had no role whatsoever," Clark testified on September 12, asserting he had no part in the decision-making.Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie (Calgary Midnapore) raised concerns over the timing, noting that work began on acquiring the luxury apartment shortly after Clark’s appointment. “Does this timing not seem a little suspect to you?” Kusie asked the committee.Emily Nicholson, the Foreign Affairs chief of staff who authored the email, admitted to what she called a “mis-word,” claiming she made an error in her communication. “A mistake was made,” Nicholson testified. She maintained that Clark had no decision-making role in the penthouse purchase.Despite Nicholson’s explanation, MPs across party lines expressed disbelief. “I join my colleagues in expressing a deep skepticism,” said Conservative MP Kelly Block (Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek, Sask.), while Bloc Québécois MP Julie Vignola (Beauport-Limoilou, Que.) suggested Nicholson might be covering for others.“I have the impression I am talking to someone who is covering for someone else, who is covering someone else’s mistake,” Vignola remarked. “In all sincerity, I hope it is not the case.”MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, Ont.) was equally unconvinced by the explanation of a simple mistake, saying, “That’s not a typo. It’s not a comma instead of a semicolon. That’s very deliberate language.”New Democrat MP Taylor Bachrach (Skeena-Bulkley Valley, B.C.) voiced his frustration over the testimony, calling Nicholson’s story “somewhat unbelievable.” He questioned her use of the term “green light,” pointing out that it commonly signifies approval. “If I say someone ‘gave me the green light,’ to me that means someone approved something,” Bachrach said.MPs also criticized the purchase itself, describing it as wasteful given the nation’s housing crisis. The committee was told the penthouse came with luxury features such as a marble bathroom, quartzite flooring, and a $4,600 Gaggenau coffee maker, with US$15,213 a month in taxes and condo fees.