News

MPs demand documents on $231M Nova Scotia wind project tied to Liberal insiders

Mersey River Wind Farm
Mersey River Wind FarmCourtesy Mersey River Wind Farm
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Steven Guilbeault
Canada Infrastructure Bank
Michael Barrett
Rick Perkins
Scott Brison
Sustainable Development Technology Canada
Cycle Capital Management
Tim Hodgson
Mersey River Wind Farm
Department of Natural Resources Canada
Darrell Samson
David Dingwall

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news