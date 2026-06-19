MPs demand Liberals release secret Canada Post restructuring plan

Opposition MPs are demanding the federal government release a confidential Canada Post restructuring plan that has been sitting on a minister’s desk for more than seven months, amid growing concerns over potential service cuts across the country.Blacklock's Reporter says during a heated meeting of the House of Commons government operations committee, MPs pressed Canada Post executives on why the document, submitted to Ottawa last November, remains under wraps while parliamentarians, municipalities and postal customers are left in the dark about the Crown corporation’s future.“It’s a little troubling that it has taken eight months and counting” for approval from Public Works Minister Joel Lightbound, Conservative MP Kelly Block told Canada Post CEO Doug Ettinger.Ettinger confirmed the plan remains unapproved.“That is correct,” he said.The confidential report was submitted on Nov. 9, 2025, and is believed to contain recommendations for major service reductions beyond measures already announced by Canada Post.Those changes could include ending door-to-door mail delivery for hundreds of thousands more households, reducing mail delivery frequency and lifting a longstanding moratorium that has protected rural post offices from closure.“They have the full plan and they have had the full plan since last November,” Ettinger told MPs, adding federal officials have continued asking questions and seeking clarification on its contents.The CEO said Canada Post must adapt to changing customer demands and declining traditional mail volumes.“Some things are going to have to change,” said Ettinger. “But we can do so in a way that creates a better service tailored to the current and modern needs of a growing country.”.Bloc Québécois MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau criticized the lack of transparency, noting Parliament is heading into its summer recess without seeing details of one of the largest postal restructurings in decades.“You are appearing before us during one of the most important transformations of Canada Post in generations, and yet parliamentarians, municipalities, workers and citizens still do not have a detailed plan of what is going to happen,” she said.Gaudreau accused Canada Post and Ottawa of releasing information in small pieces rather than providing Canadians with a complete picture of proposed changes.She repeatedly asked Ettinger to provide the committee with the full list of recommendations contained in the report.“Mr. Ettinger, it’s either a yes or a no,” she said. “Are you going to give us a complete document?”Ettinger refused, saying the matter remains under the authority of the federal government and has not yet received final approval.“It is under the purview of our department, Public Works,” he said. “I can’t give that today.”While declining to release details of the restructuring plan, Ettinger hinted at several new initiatives expected this fall, including programs aimed at rebuilding relationships with small businesses that rely heavily on postal services.Among the proposals is a new online marketplace designed for Canadian retailers and small businesses, which Ettinger said would offer a low-cost platform for selling products online..The CEO also apologized for service disruptions that have affected businesses over the past two years.“We were tough on small businesses,” said Ettinger. “I want to apologize to Canadians, I want to apologize to small business, for the tough time over the last two years.”He said Canada Post experienced more than 220 days of disruption during that period and acknowledged the corporation must earn back the trust of customers.Ettinger said additional announcements are expected in the fall, including new pricing models and services intended to help small businesses establish an online presence and expand their reach.“We want to partner with small business,” he said.