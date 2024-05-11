MPs demand transparency on $8-billion climate program

In a unanimous decision, the Commons environment committee has mandated the disclosure of subsidy contracts awarded under a federal initiative aimed at reducing industrial greenhouse gas emissions. Blacklcok's Reporter said Conservative MP Dan Mazier (Dauphin-Swan River), who spearheaded the motion, condemned the program as "nothing more than another slush fund."Mazier emphasized the need for accountability, stating, "If the government is spending $8 billion of taxpayers’ money, Canadians should be able to see the results." His motion seeks transparency regarding all completed contribution agreements signed under the Net Zero Accelerator Initiative, a 2021 program designed to provide subsidies to manufacturers for lowering emissions."The plan was to give away billions in tax dollars to large companies in exchange for a specific reduction of emissions," Mazier remarked. "Usually, when a government announces $8 billion in spending, they brag about it for years and talk about the results."However, Mazier criticized the lack of communication from the Liberals regarding the program. "Ever since the Net Zero Accelerator was established, we have barely heard a word from the Liberals on this $8 billion program," he said. "Now we know why they have been so quiet."Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco echoed concerns raised by Mazier, highlighting the absence of effective tracking mechanisms for emission reductions. DeMarco's report on April 30 characterized the program as a failure, noting that costs of subsidies reached as high as $523 per tonne of emission reduction."The Department of Industry did not track the Net Zero Accelerator’s overall value for money in reducing greenhouse gas emissions," stated the report. "This is concerning as the funds are almost all committed."DeMarco emphasized the importance of accountability in government spending, stating, "It’s simple enough to dole out money but you need to do it in a way that creates value for money for taxpayers because ultimately it is taxpayers who are paying."The environment committee's decision to pass the disclosure motion without dissent underscores bipartisan concerns regarding transparency and accountability in the allocation of public funds. Bloc Québécois MP Denis Trudel (Longueuil-Saint Hubert, Que.) described the secrecy surrounding the program as an embarrassment, emphasizing the responsibility of MPs to scrutinize government spending on behalf of taxpayers.Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden (Milton, Ont.), parliamentary secretary for environment, defended the program, characterizing it as a success story. "It’s been a real success story," he affirmed, expressing a desire to highlight positive outcomes.