BC real estate

BC real estate 

 Courtesy Katherine Holland/CBC

The House of Commons Finance Committee voted down a motion to question the finance minister over looming impacts of interest rates on mortgage renewals, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“I am very concerned about what is going to happen in the fall,” Conservative MP Adam Chambers (Simcoe North, ON) told the Commons Finance Committee. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

Step 1. Arbitrarily and needlessly shut down the economy and society by bureaucratic decree. Step 2. Create hundreds of billions of dollars of new money to dump into the economy at a time when nobody is productive because of step one. Step 3. Sit around and wonder how things could have gone so wrong and blame others.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The liberals and NDP want you dead

The are destroying Canada for China and the WEF

Canada is run by a cabal of corrupt criminals

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.