MPs force disclosure of Stellantis subsidy contracts after job losses

The Commons government operations committee has voted to compel cabinet to release its subsidy agreements with Stellantis, following years of calls for transparency. Blacklock's Reporter says the decision comes after Stellantis announced it is relocating Jeep Compass production from Brampton, Ont., to Belvidere, Illinois, permanently cutting 3,000 jobs.Conservative MP Rhonda Kirkland (Oshawa, Ont.) said Canadians deserve answers about the terms of the $15 billion in ongoing subsidies promised since 2022 for battery plants in Windsor and Brampton. “Were there any assurances in that deal that jobs would stay in Canada?” she asked. “Canadians deserve to know that.”The motion, sponsored by Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.), ordered the production of any contracts, memoranda of understanding, or other agreements related to Brampton Assembly Plant operations since November 2015. .The committee voted 8-0 to release the uncensored documents for MPs to review behind closed doors before publication.Liberal MPs unsuccessfully tried to block disclosure, citing concerns about publicizing sensitive information. MP Jenna Sudds (Kanata, Ont.) warned that disclosure could affect thousands of workers tied to the contracts, while MP Vince Gasparro (Eglinton-Lawrence, Ont.) argued that releasing the agreements could damage Canada’s reputation and discourage foreign investment.Bloc Québécois MP Marie-Helene Gaudreau (Laurentides-Labelle, Que.) joined Conservatives in supporting disclosure, saying the government must protect taxpayers and ensure Canadians know the implications of such agreements.