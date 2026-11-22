CALGARY — Social media companies could find it safer to delete Canadians’ lawful posts than defend a decision to leave them online, a constitutional lawyer told the Commons heritage committee.Blacklock’s Reporter reported that Josh Dehaas, interim litigation director with the Canadian Constitutional Foundation, warned that platforms such as Facebook and TikTok would “err on the side of caution, censoring legal speech rather than risk enormous fines for making the wrong calls” under Bill C-34.The bill would allow cabinet to appoint a digital safety commission with the power to order platforms to remove harmful content. The categories include posts that “foment hatred” or advocate property damage for political, religious or ideological purposes. Companies could face multimillion-dollar fines for failing to comply.Conservative MP Rachael Thomas (Lethbridge, Alberta) pressed Dehaas to explain the foundation’s claim that the bill “may be the greatest threat to free speech in decades.” Dehaas said his concern extended beyond the wording of the bill to the commission’s power to write rules governing online speech..EXCLUSIVE: Activist pushing government to police online hate and punish platforms.“Once you create a regulator like this, there’s no going back,” said Dehaas. He argued that Canadians already have recourse through civil and criminal law.Matthew Hatfield, executive director of Open Media, gave MPs an example of how a platform might respond. A company could block every post containing a controversial word. That might curb some abuse, he said, but most of the speech caught by the filter would be lawful.Conservative MP Roman Baber (North York, Ontario) questioned whether artificial intelligence could distinguish between the two when screening trillions of posts and comments. Hatfield urged the committee to address the risk of platforms removing lawful speech.Liberal MP Fares Al Soud (Mississauga Centre, Ontario), 26, said his own experience growing up with social media informed his support for regulation. Children face greater exposure to online harms, he told the committee, adding, “it doesn’t have to be this way. We can do more.”